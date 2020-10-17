BALZAN 1

Kamara 23

LIJA ATHLETIC 0

Moussa Kamara opened his Balzan account as Mark Miller’s side defeated neighbours Lija Athletic 1-0, at the National Stadium.

The Gambia international, 21, was playing his fourth game for the Reds and managed to fire home his first goal for Balzan when he profited from a flipper inside the penalty box before sending the ball into the back of the net.

