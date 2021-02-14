American Kamaru Usman blasted away challenger Gilbert Burns on Saturday and extended his seemingly impregnable reign at the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight division with a third-round knockout at UFC 258 in Las Vegas.
“This is my cage,” Usman said afterwards. “I’m the undisputed welterweight champion for a reason. I am the best on the planet for a reason. I’m here to stay.”
The bout started with the Brazilian Burns rushing the champion in the center of the cage, landing a huge right to the temple with a minute gone that left Usman wobbling.
