Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji went joint fourth in the all-time list as she upset the field to win gold in the women’s world indoor 60m in Belgrade on Friday.

Rapidly out of her blocks in lane eight, Kambundji streaked through the line at the Stark Arena in 6.96 seconds to outstrip more fancied rivals.

Only Russian record holder Irina Privalova (6.92sec), and the American pair of Gail Devers and Marion Jones have run faster over 60m, all in the 1990s. Kambundji’s time leaves her joint fourth on the all-time top list alongside Jamaican legend Merlene Ottey and Greek Katerina Thanou.

Americans Mikiah Brisco, in 6.99sec, and Marybeth Sant-Price (7.04) claimed silver and bronze. But Poland’s pre-race favourite Ewa Swoboda was left with a bitter pill to swallow, finishing fourth in a photo finish with Sant-Price.

