Malta’s architecture lobby, the Kamra tal-Periti, has turned 100 years old.

The KTP was established on June 12, 1920 through a government notice issued by governor Field Marshall Herbert Charles Onslow Plumer. At the time, it was known as the Chamber of Architects.

It is the sole recognised professional body representing architects and civil engineers in Malta. Apart from supporting members, it is also responsible for looking into any charges of misconduct or abuse made against architects or civil engineers and sanctioning them accordingly.

Just last week, the KTP unveiled a comprehensive reform framework to overhaul Malta’s construction sector.

In a statement marking its centenary, the KTP said it was now looking towards a future founded on quality, design, community, progress, identity, innovation, culture, sustainability.

“These are the elements that must shape our built environment, forging the very essence of the spaces we inhabit in the present, and for generations to come,” it said.