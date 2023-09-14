Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel said on Thursday new striker Harry Kane was already on his way to becoming “an absolute success” story at the club.

Kane has scored three goals and created another in his three Bundesliga appearances for Bayern since his big-money move from Tottenham.

“With his personality and the way he plays, we have exactly the player we need,” Tuchel told reporters ahead of Friday’s clash with early league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

“At this time we’re trying to get him more involved in our game. We know it’ll be an absolute success story.

“We’re more than happy with him.”

Tuchel said while Kane, who scored one goal and assisted another in recent England games against Ukraine and Scotland, would play against Leverkusen, captain Joshua Kimmich was a “question mark”.

