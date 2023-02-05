Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time record scorer as his 267th goal for the club sealed a 1-0 win against Manchester City that severely damaged the champions’ bid to retain the Premier League title.

Kane’s historic first-half strike at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium took him past Jimmy Greaves into sole possession of the hallowed record.

Greaves had held the milestone since 1970 before Kane moved level with him in his previous appearance against Fulham on January 23.

