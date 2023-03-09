Harry Kane said Tottenham “should be winning trophies” and not settling for a top-four finish in the Premier League after they crashed out of the Champions League.

Spurs drew 0-0 with AC Milan at home on Wednesday to lose their last-16 tie 1-0 on aggregate.

That followed a dismal FA Cup defeat to Championship side Sheffield United and a loss at Wolves that weakened Tottenham’s grip on fourth place in the Premier League.

Defeat against Milan ensured Tottenham will complete a 15th season without silverware.

