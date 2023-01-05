Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will have beaten every goalscoring record by the time he retires, according to the club’s manager Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old England captain needs just three more goals to become Spurs all-time record scorer after his brace in Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace.

The double — which took Kane’s tally to 15 in the Premier League this season — moved him on to 264 goals, two shy of the late Jimmy Greaves’ tally.

Kane has 198 Premier League goals to his credit, with only Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208) ahead of him.

“I think to speak about Harry, I think a bit that we waste time to explain about the type of player that he is,” said Conte after Spurs’ first victory since the Premier League resumed following the World Cup break.

