Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane will have beaten every goalscoring record by the time he retires, according to the club’s manager Antonio Conte.

The 29-year-old England captain needs just three more goals to become Spurs all-time record scorer after his brace in Wednesday’s 4-0 thumping of Crystal Palace.

The double — which took Kane’s tally to 15 in the Premier League this season — moved him on to 264 goals, two shy of the late Jimmy Greaves’ tally.

