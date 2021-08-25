Harry Kane announced on Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season, ending speculation over his future with Manchester City interested in the England captain.

Kane had made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club in the quest to end his wait for the first trophy of his career.

However, the 28-year-old was warmly welcomed back by the Tottenham support as he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves last weekend.

“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he posted on Twitter.

