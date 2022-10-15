Harry Kane fired home from the penalty spot to boost Tottenham’s Premier League title charge in a 2-0 win over Everton as struggling Leicester remain in relegation trouble after a 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

England captain Kane broke the deadlock in London and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled the lead late on as Spurs moved to within one point of leaders Arsenal.

The turning point came just before the hour mark when referee Paul Tierney ruled that Kane had been brought down by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and pointed to the spot.

Kane fired his effort into the bottom-left corner for his ninth Premier League goal of another prolific season.

Hojbjerg completed a 2-0 win in the 86th minute, condemning Frank Lampard’s side to their second consecutive league defeat.

Tottenham are flying, level on 23 points with second-placed Manchester City and just one point behind north London rivals Arsenal, with City and the Gunners both in action on Sunday.

Antonio Conte’s team have now won all seven of their home games this season.

