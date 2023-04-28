Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane said an “honest conversation” with chairman Daniel Levy had paved the way for an encouraging 2-2 draw with Manchester United that helped stem a rising tide of discontent among the club’s supporters.

An open revolt by Spurs fans intensified following last weekend’s humiliating 6-1 loss away to Newcastle, with the hosts scoring five times during the opening 21 minutes of a defeat that cost interim head coach Cristian Stellini his job.

Levy consulted Spurs’ players committee, understood to comprise captain Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kane.

Stellini had only been in charge for four games since Spurs parted company with former boss Antonio Conte, who publicly labelled his squad as “selfish players” after they squandered a 3-1 lead to draw 3-3 at bottom-of-the-table Southampton last month.

