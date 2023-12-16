Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich face a tough task to bounce back from last weekend’s humbling at Eintracht Frankfurt when they host surprise title challengers Stuttgart on Sunday.

The meeting with third-placed Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena will pit two of Europe’s form strikers against each other in Bayern’s Harry Kane and the visitors’ Serhou Guirassy.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern slipped four points behind early leaders Bayer Leverkusen, albeit with a game in hand, after their 5-1 thrashing by Frankfurt, with Stuttgart just one point further adrift and hoping to leapfrog their opponents in the table.

Kane has been a revelation for the Bavarian giants since joining in the summer from Tottenham, with 18 goals in 13 league matches.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...