Harry Kane was left “gutted” on Saturday after missing a crucial penalty in England’s 2-1 World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

England skipper Kane blazed an 84th minute spot-kick over the bar that would have levelled the score at 2-2 at the Al Bayt Stadium.

It was another cruel chapter in England’s decades-long psychodrama revolving around major tournaments and penalty heartaches.

Kane had earlier made no mistake with another penalty on 54 minutes that saw him equal Wayne Rooney’s England goalscoring tally of 53 goals.

“As the captain, I’ll take that on the chin and that responsibility, missing the penalty, so it’s hard,” Kane said afterwards.

