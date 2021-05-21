Tottenham forward Harry Kane has hinted at a move to Manchester City as speculation mounts over his future, calling the champions’ star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne a “striker’s dream”.

Kane has reportedly told Spurs he wants to leave at the end of the season and the England captain has been linked with City, Manchester United and Chelsea.

Kane has now raised the prospect of a move to Pep Guardiola’s title winners, naming City’s De Bruyne as a perfect team-mate.

