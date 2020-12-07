Harry Kane believes he is in the best form of his life after he helped inspire Tottenham to a 2-0 win over Arsenal that returned Jose Mourinho’s side to the top of the Premier League.

The England captain scored his eighth league goal of the season, and the 250th of his career for club and country, on the stroke of half-time in Sunday’s match.

In doing so he became the record goalscorer in north London derbies, with 11. Earlier, he notched his 10th assist of the Premier League campaign, setting up Son Heung-min’s sensational opener.

Kane, 27, has been praised for adding increased creative output to his goals.

Prior to the Arsenal match, he had assisted as many goals in the Premier League this season (nine) as he had in his previous 99 appearances in the competition.

“I’d probably say it’s the best form I’ve been in my life, the best start to the season for sure,” said Kane.

