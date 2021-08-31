Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists his “conscience is clear” after his failed attempt to force a move to Manchester City.

Kane returned late to pre-season training as he tried to convince Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to let him join the Premier League champions.

The England captain believed he had a gentleman’s agreement with Levy which allowed him to be sold once Tottenham failed to win a trophy and missed out on a Champions League place last season.

Kane had grown increasingly frustrated with Tottenham’s 13-year trophy drought and went public with his desire to leave the north London club before Euro 2020.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta