Tottenham are confident Harry Kane will see out his career at the club, former captain Gary Mabbutt said Wednesday, despite persistent rumours of a big-money move for the England skipper.
Club ambassador Mabbutt said Spurs would do everything they could to hold on to their record goalscorer, whose contract has just over a year to run.
“We will do everything we possibly can that Harry will remain a Tottenham player for the rest of his career,” Mabbutt told reporters in Bangkok.
“So that’s what we’re hoping for. That’s what we believe is going to happen.”
The 29-year-old has bagged 27 goals this season, second only to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
