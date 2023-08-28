Just two weeks after his big money move to Bayern Munich, England captain Harry Kane said on Sunday he is “loving the chemistry” he shares with his new teammates.

Speaking after scoring twice on his home league debut in a 3-1 win over Bavarian derby rivals Augsburg, Kane said he was already building an on-field understanding with his colleagues.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now and I’ve been loving the chemistry that we’ve built,” Kane told broadcaster DAZN.

“That will only grow more and more as we play.”

