Harry Kane scored his 200th goal for Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday as he helped fire Spurs to a 3-1 Europa League win at Ludogorets, while 10-man Benfica came back from two goals down to snatch a last-gap 3-3 draw with Rangers.

England captain Kane opened the scoring for Jose Mourinho’s side with just 12 minutes on the clock when he headed home Lucas Moura’s corner to bring up his double century of Tottenham goals in his 300th match for the club.

Kane then turned provider for Moura in the 32nd minute when he flashed a perfect low cross for the Brazilian to tap home before being substituted at half-time.

