Harry Kane is ready to break the all-time England goalscoring record in his team’s opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy, manager Gareth Southgate said on Wednesday.

Tottenham striker Kane is locked with Wayne Rooney on 53 goals for his national team after missing a penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

But Southgate says he has put that disappointment behind him coming into Thursday’s Group C clash in Naples.

“We’ve seen with his performances and goalscoring with his club he’s put it behind him,” Southgate told reporters.

