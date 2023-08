Harry Kane is on the brink of a move to Bayern Munich, Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed on Friday.

The two clubs have reportedly agreed a fee worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old striker, who had just one year left on his contract at Spurs.

Kane has been given permission to travel to Germany to complete a medical ahead of what would be a record transfer for a Bundesliga club.

