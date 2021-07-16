Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo issued a hands off warning to clubs interested in Harry Kane on Friday amid speculation over the England captain’s future.

Kane is reportedly keen to leave his boyhood club this summer in the search for the first silverware of his career.

Despite Kane’s efforts in winning the Premier League Golden Boot last season, Spurs have missed out on Champions League football for the second consecutive season.

And England’s heartbreaking Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy on penalties means the 27-year-old is still yet to win a major trophy in his career for club or country.

