Harry Kane says Tottenham’s appointment of Antonio Conte to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo shows “great ambition” from the Premier League club.

The Italian, named as the new Spurs boss earlier this week, won his first game in charge on Thursday as they beat Vitesse Arnhem 3-2 in the Europa Conference League.

Ex-Wolves boss Nuno was dismissed after just four months in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following five defeats in the club’s opening 10 Premier League games, with last weekend’s limp defeat to Manchester United proving the final straw.

