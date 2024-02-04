Harry Kane on Saturday promised Bayern Munich would bring “courage and passion” to next week’s top-of-the-table Bundesliga clash with unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane scored his 24th league goal in Saturday’s 3-1 come-from-behind win over Borussia Moenchengladbach, which ensured Bayern stayed two points behind Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen.

The England captain scored the goal that put Bayern ahead with 20 minutes to play after Gladbach had taken a first-half lead.

Leverkusen won 2-0 at last-placed Darmstadt on Saturday. They have won 25 and drawn four of their 29 matches this season, holding Bayern to a 2-2 draw in Munich in September.

