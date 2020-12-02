England captain Harry Kane says Premier League players should carry on taking the knee in support of the fight against racial injustice, using their profile to raise awareness of the issue.

Clubs began making the symbolic gesture before kick-off when football resumed after the coronavirus hiatus last season, and it has continued into the current campaign.

“I think we are a huge platform to share our voices across the world, to be honest,” Kane told the BBC.

“Obviously we have done a lot with Black Lives Matter and taking the knee before games.

“I hear people talking about taking the knee and whether we should still be doing it, and for me I think we should.”

Kane said regular supporters were seeing the same gesture repeated every week but it was important to educate new fans.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta