Harry Kane scored two first-half goals as Bayern Munich beat promoted Heidenheim 4-2 on Saturday, sending the Bavarians to the top of the table.

Heidenheim replied with two goals in three second-half minutes to equalise and Bayern needed late goals from Raphael Guerreiro and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to secure victory.

Bayern finish Saturday atop the table but Bayer Leverkusen can return to the top with a win on Sunday over Union Berlin.

More details on SportsDesk.