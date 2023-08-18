England striker Harry Kane scored one and assisted another in his starting debut as Bayern Munich won 4-0 away at Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday.

Kane, who arrived in Germany on Saturday after a 100-million euro ($109 million) move from Premier League side Tottenham, assisted on Leroy Sane’s opener just three minutes in, before scoring midway through the second half.

Billed as the missing link one year after the German champions lost forward Robert Lewandowski, Kane linked play superbly on his Bundesliga debut, going close several times before his 75th-minute opener.

