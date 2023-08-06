Harry Kane scored four goals in Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-1 pre-season friendly win at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday as speculation over the England captain’s future intensified.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his six-year Spurs contract and has been courted aggressively by Bayern Munich, with the German giants reported to have lodged their latest bid for the forward on Friday.

But with Spurs holding firm so far during the pre-season transfer window the 30-year-old Kane showed no sign of being distracted while scoring a hat-trick in 55 minutes against Shakhtar in what was new manager Ange Postecoglou’s first match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

More details on SportsDesk.