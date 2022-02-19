Manchester City’s failed pursuit of Harry Kane came back to haunt them as the England captain scored twice to secure Tottenham a stunning 3-2 win at the Etihad which blew the Premier League title race back open.

Kane’s header deep into stoppage time seconds after the hosts had levelled through Riyad Mahrez’s penalty inflicted City’s first league defeat in 16 games.

Liverpool can now close to within three points of the leaders should they win their game in hand at home to Leeds on Wednesday.

The contrast in form between the sides could not have been starker as Tottenham had lost their previous three league games.

