Harry Kane called on Tottenham to show the consistency needed to qualify for next season’s Champions League after scoring twice in a stunning 3-2 win at Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

Kane’s 95th minute header ended a 15-game unbeaten run in the league for the side he wanted to join last summer.

City’s defeat blows the title race back open with Liverpool lurking six points behind and having a game in hand to come.

But it was also a huge three points in Tottenham’s quest for the top four after three consecutive defeats left manager Antonio Conte questioning the quality of his squad.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta