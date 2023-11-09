Harry Kane scored two goals in the final ten minutes to send Bayern Munich past Galatasaray 2-1 on Wednesday, booking the home side a spot in the Champions League knockouts.

Bayern had won their past 16 Champions League group stage matches in a row, but with scores locked at 0-0 with ten minutes remaining, the run looked set to end.

Kane however had other ideas, heading in a Joshua Kimmich free-kick, to put his side in front.

The goal survived two offside checks but Kane was not done, scoring again with four minutes remaining, to seal the victory and bring his tally to a remarkable 19 in 15 in all competitions since joining from Tottenham in the summer.

