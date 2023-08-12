England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027, the German champions announced on Saturday.

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

"I'm very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now," Kane said in a club statement. 

"Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality -- it feels very good to be here."

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

