Harry Kane reportedly failed to turn up for his scheduled pre-season tests with Tottenham on Monday amid mounting speculation the striker wants to force a move to Manchester City.

England captain Kane was due back at Tottenham’s training headquarters for a coronavirus test and a fitness assessment following his three-week holiday after Euro 2020.

However, it was widely reported Kane did not make an appearance at Tottenham’s Enfield base, sparking fresh talk that he is determined to engineer a transfer to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tottenham, who ironically face Pep Guardiola’s team on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season, have declined to comment about Kane’s absence.

The 28-year-old went public with his desire to leave Tottenham at the end of last season.

