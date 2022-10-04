Tottenham’s strike duo of Harry Kane and Son Hueng-min failed to take advantage of several chances, with Spurs playing out a goalless Champions League draw away at Frankfurt on Tuesday.

Just before kick-off, word filtered around the arena that unbeaten group leader Sporting Lisbon had lost 4-1 against Marseille, meaning either side could go equal top with a victory.

Frankfurt dominated the early stages of the match, with Japanese midfielder Daichi Kamada pulling the strings up front while deputising for the injured Mario Goetze.

Captain Sebastian Rode had the home side’s best chance of the opening half and was set up just to the right of the penalty spot in the 18th minute, only for Spurs midfielder Ivan Perisic to get his head to a goalbound shot.

As the half went on, Tottenham looked more comfortable, appearing to shake themselves out of the funk remaining from their disappointing 3-1 derby defeat against Arsenal on the weekend – their first of the Premier League campaign.

The visitors’ best chances of the opening half fell to Kane, but the England captain was unable to connect, scuffing a shot when presented with an open goal in the 39th minute.

