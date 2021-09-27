Harry Kane knew he could ill afford to waste another season of his prime years at Tottenham, but Spurs’ refusal to entertain Manchester City’s interest has left the England captain stuck in a side going nowhere fast.

Yet to score in the Premier League this season, Kane cut a frustrated figure as Spurs were blown away in the first-half of Sunday’s north London derby to lose 3-1 to Arsenal and fall into the bottom half of the table.

Any semblance of optimism around the club after keeping Kane against his will and winning Nuno Espirito Santo’s first three league games in charge has quickly vanished.

