Harry Kane endured a losing debut with Bayern Munich on Saturday when his new team crashed to a 3-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup, just hours after the England skipper sealed a move from Tottenham.

Dani Olmo was the star of the show, producing a virtuoso performance and scoring a hat-trick in Munich as Kane’s dream of clinching his first major silverware was shattered.

Kane came on as a 64th-minute substitute with Bayern already trailing 2-0 but soon after Olmo completed his hat-trick.

The record England goalscorer joined from Tottenham for a fee in excess of 100 million euros ($109.6 million) earlier Saturday.

Bayern fans had lined up hours before kick-off to get their “Kane 9” shirts printed at the club store.

