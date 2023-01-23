Newly established as Tottenham’s joint record goalscorer, Harry Kane’s place in the history books was earned as much by his perseverance as his lethal finishing.

Kane’s superb strike in Tottenham’s 1-0 win at Fulham on Monday took him level with Jimmy Greaves in Tottenham’s scoring chart with 266 goals for the north London club.

The 29-year-old was already well established as a Tottenham icon, but securing a share of a goal record held by Greaves since 1970 takes him into even more rarefied air.

