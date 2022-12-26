England captain Harry Kane inspired a thrilling fightback from Tottenham Hotspur as they came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Brentford as Premier League action resumed on Monday after the World Cup break.

In the first Premier League fixture since mid-November, Antonio Conte’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat after Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney put Brentford in command at the Community Stadium.

But Kane netted to start the Tottenham recovery in his first game since missing a crucial penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat against France.

