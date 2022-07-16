Harry Kane scored from Son Heung-min’s pass as Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 against Sevilla on Saturday, to the delight 43,000-plus fans at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Spurs faced a much tougher test against the Spanish side in the final game of their preseason trip to South Korea than on Wednesday, when Son and Kane both scored twice in front of 64,000 adoring fans in a 6-3 win over a K-League “all star” team.

Son and Kane, whose every move has been followed avidly since English Premier League side Tottenham’s arrival in Korea last Sunday, both started against the La Liga side.