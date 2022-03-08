Harry Kane has outlined his desperation to return to the Champions League as Tottenham launch a late bid to finish in the top four of the Premier League following a frustrating season.

The England captain tried to leave Spurs last year after the club’s alarming slide and, after another trophyless season, he may not be willing to settle for another year in second or third-tier European competitions.

Spurs’ 5-0 home win against Everton on Monday – in which Kane scored twice – left them just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

The forward reiterated his admiration for Italian manager Antonio Conte, who took over from the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

