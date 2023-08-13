Harry Kane said on Sunday his desire to end a personal quest for silverware was behind the decision to join German giants Bayern Munich from Tottenham.

Kane left Spurs in a deal worth an initial 100 million euros ($110 million, £86 million) on Saturday after spending his whole career with his boyhood club.

The 30-year-old leaves as Tottenham’s record goalscorer with 280 goals and is also England’s all-time top scorer at international level.

However, he is yet to win a single trophy for club or country.

Tottenham’s eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season meant Kane was also facing a season without European football had he stayed in north London.

