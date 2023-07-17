New Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou said on Monday Harry Kane was “totally committed” to his vision for the north London club as speculation mounts over the England captain’s future.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his six-year Spurs contract and has been courted aggressively by Bayern Munich.

Unfazed by the uncertainty ahead of next month’s start of the English Premier League season, Postecoglou said his initial discussions with Kane had been instructive.

“I had a good chat with Harry... nothing earth-shattering or defining,” he said before Tottenham’s pre-season friendly against West Ham in Perth on Tuesday.

“Me and Harry were perfectly aligned in... we want to see a successful team this year.

