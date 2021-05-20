Tottenham striker Harry Kane has given the biggest indication yet that he is ready to leave the Premier League club and says he will control his own future.

Kane is reported to have told Spurs he wants to be sold at the end of the season after becoming frustrated at the lack of progress at the north London club.

The England captain, who is 28 in July, still has three years left on his contract and Spurs have been steadfast in their stance that he is not for sale, which means there could be a stand-off.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Premier League’s joint-top goalscorer.

