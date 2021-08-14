Manchester City’s defence of the Premier League title gets underway on Sunday away to Tottenham with both clubs still in limbo over the future of Harry Kane.

The England captain returned to training with his Spurs team-mates for the first time on Friday after arriving back late from his holidays in the United States and then having to quarantine.

Kane has made no secret of his desire to leave his boyhood club with City the obvious destination as they seek a successor to all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero, who has departed Manchester for Barcelona.

However, Kane’s decision to sign a six-year contract in 2018 has backfired with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy set to demand a fee well in excess of the £100 million ($138 million) Premier League record City spent on Jack Grealish earlier this month.

