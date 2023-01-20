DCapitals Big Band will present the 4th edition of Kantamagħna – A Singers’ Festival at the Astra Theatre, Victoria, on Saturday. The festival was open for singers, aged between 10 and 35. Twenty-four singers were selected through an audition phase last November.

The finalists are divided into three categories, according to age – category A for singers aged 10 to 13, category B for singers aged 14 to 17 and category C for singers aged 18 to 35. The singers will be accompanied by an 18-piece band under the direction of Mro George Apap.

Category winners and runners-up will be given trophies, while the overall winner will be offered a one-year contract with the band. He or she will have the opportunity to sing with the band both locally and abroad.

Kantamagħna is being supported by the Cultural Heritage Directorate within the Gozo Ministry, Victoria local council and Distinct Homes Ltd.

The festival starts at 7.30pm; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations will be collected at the door.