Chelsea manager Graham Potter says N’Golo Kante’s long-running injury problems will not affect any contract talks with the Premier League club.

Kante’s latest hamstring problem requires surgery and is expected to sideline the France midfielder for four months.

The 31-year-old, who will miss the World Cup starting in November, has been dogged by a series of hamstring and knee problems over the past three years.

