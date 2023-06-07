World Cup-winning French midfielder N’Golo Kante has signed a three-year deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, a club source told AFP on Wednesday, a day after Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema also joined the team.

Kante, 32, underwent a full medical before the contract was signed, the source said on condition of anonymity, not being authorised to make the information public.

The departing Chelsea player, who lifted the 2018 World Cup in Russia, has a history of injuries and missed six months of this season with a hamstring problem.

