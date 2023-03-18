Chelsea boss Graham Potter is looking forward to naming N’Golo Kante in his squad against Everton on Saturday for the first time since taking charge of the Blues.

Kante has been sidelined for seven months by a hamstring injury that required surgery.

The Frenchman’s last appearance for Chelsea came before Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel as manager in September.

Chelsea have badly missed the presence of the 31-year-old defensive midfielder as they sit 10th in the Premier League and were eliminated early in both domestic cup competitions by Manchester City.

But Kante could yet play a pivotal role in Chelsea’s challenge for the Champions League after being pitted against Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt