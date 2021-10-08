N’Golo Kante has returned to training at Chelsea following a period of self-isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The World Cup-winning midfielder has missed Blues’ matches against Juventus and Southampton, and also sat out France’s international fixtures but could be back for the match against Brentford on October 16.

Kante, 30, had battled ankle trouble earlier this season, only to return a positive COVID-19 test.

